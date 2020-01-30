Image copyright University of Bristol Theatre Collection Image caption The toast was used as part of the publicity for a live art performance in 1994

An archive of objects relating to theatre including a 26-year-old piece of burnt toast has been recognised for its historical value.

Arts Council England has awarded Designated status to the University of Bristol Theatre Collection.

Collection director Jo Elsworth said: "It's that badge of honour that we are the best history archive of British theatre in the country outside of the national museums."

The collection was founded in 1951.

"We've always said we're a world-class collection but it means so much more when someone else says that about our collection," Ms Elsworth said.

Image copyright University of Bristol Theatre Collection Image caption Cleopatra's head-dress was made for Vivien Leigh in the 1945 film Caesar and Cleopatra

The Designated scheme recognises collections held outside national museums and is based on significance, quality and research value.

Some of the items in the extensive archive include a piece of toast, used as publicity by Julie Flowers and Rosalind Howell for their National Review of Live Art performance 'Grill…A piece of toast' in Nottingham in 1994.

"This piece of toast brings an interesting set of challenges as we try and conserve it," added Ms Elsworth.

"The Theatre Collection has created a 3D digital record of it so people can view it without risking damage to the piece of toast itself."

Image copyright University of Bristol Theatre Collection Image caption These gloves were worn and signed by Laurence Olivier in the Royal Court production of The Entertainer in 1957

The collection is housed in the Drama Building on Park Row, but will move to the university's new landmark library in the centre of the Bristol campus once it is completed.

There are now 152 Designated collections all over the country.

Phil Gibby, South West area director for Arts Council England, said: "The outstanding collection is one of the world's leading collections of British theatre history, and this award is a visible assertion of our belief in its enduring cultural value."