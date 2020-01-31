Image copyright Bristol Students' Union Image caption MP Thangam Debbonaire said she was "disgusted" by the posters near the University of Bristol

A student group has condemned the appearance of posters carrying the slogan "it's okay to be white".

Bristol SU BME Network said the wording was "a popular dogwhistle among white supremacists" which was used by racist groups in the United States.

Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonaire said she was "disgusted" by the posters near the University of Bristol's campus.

Police have recorded a hate incident due to the impact the posters have had on the university community.

In a series of tweets, the BME Network said the posters sent the message white people were becoming "an oppressed minority".

It added: "The phrase presents ethnic minorities as intruding 'others', whose equality, and even existence is detrimental to white people."

Skip Twitter post by @BristolSUBME 1/6 The BME Network is horrified to see that posters have been put up all over campus that say "it's okay to be white".



This phrase seems innocent on the surface, but in reality, it is a popular dogwhistle among white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/0AKQ1oL9IC — Bristol SU BME Network (@BristolSUBME) January 29, 2020 Report

Ms Debbonaire said: "The statement may seem inoffensive, but the people who have put these up know what they are doing.

"It is a well-established white supremacist technique to whip up false outrage and hatred.

"This is not what Bristol is about. Bristol is a welcoming city which thrives on all kinds of difference - whether that is race, culture, religion or something else."

The university has been working with staff and students to reaffirm "its commitment to inclusion, diversity and equality", according to a spokesman.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "We'd urge students and staff at the university to contact their dedicated beat manager, PC Sian Harris, or to call 101 to discuss their concerns.

"We will be looking into this matter and recording a hate incident due to the effect it is clearly having on members of the university community."