Image caption Anokye, who performs as a grime artist under the name Solo 45, denies 31 charges including rape and false imprisonment

A rapper told a court he was sexually aroused by playing a "rape game" and it was only "fantasy" when he threatened to put a gun in a woman's face.

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs as Solo 45, admitted he liked to "push the boundaries" and enjoyed rough sex, but it was always consensual.

He said one alleged victim had been slashed with a knife by accident while he was "messing around".

Anokye denies 31 charges including rape and false imprisonment against him.

Christopher Quinlan QC asked Anokye, from London, if he had told a woman that he would "stick a gun in her face".

"Yes, yes I did. We were discussing fantasy," he replied at Bristol Crown Court.

Mr Quinlan then asked if it was Anokye's fantasy to rape someone.

"Well, talking about it. No, not to really rape someone," he responded.

'Game I play.'

He was also asked if rape turned him on, to which he replied: "The rape game does."

"It's a part of the type of sex that I have. It was an added feature to the games I played. The choking: It's just a game I play," he added.

Anokye also said that one of his partners had been slashed with a knife but that it was unintentional and he had offered to take her to hospital afterwards.

The allegations - made by four women - include 22 of rape, five counts of false imprisonment, two of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Anokye also said he would "occasionally" film some women, but that he hadn't deleted the films.

"It's come in extremely handy now because I can demonstrate the kind of sex I had. I pretty much led the police to view all the videos," he said.

The trial continues.