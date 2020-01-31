Image copyright UWE Image caption UWE Students' Union president Precious Onyenekwu Tatah alongside the Black Hall of Fame

A hall of fame has been created to celebrate the achievements of black students and staff at the University of the West of England (UWE) in Bristol.

Students' Union president Precious Onyenekwu Tatah was the driving force behind the Black Hall of Fame.

She was inspired by Black History Month and a desire to recognise achievements of the black community all year round.

"It has been very well-received and we have had a lot of positive messages," she said.

Precious said she had been planning it for a number of years.

Image copyright UWE Image caption The Black Hall of Fame is situated on a main corridor of a university building at its campus in Frenchay

"When I decided to do it, I realised that it was going to be a big project," she said.

"The Black Hall of Fame highlights the work of black students who are under-represented.

"Black History Month really inspired me to do something for the black community outside of October.

"Why should achievements only be celebrated during one month? I wanted them to be celebrated at any time, not just in October. This recognition is very important."

Image copyright UWE Image caption The hall of fame recognises and celebrates the achievements of black students, staff and alumni

Precious sent a link around the university last summer to ask for nominations for the hall of fame, with students and staff, past and present, all eligible to be included.

Senior lecturer in the department of applied sciences and founder of Africa Week UK Dr Emmanuel Adokwu and pro vice chancellor and executive dean Prof Paul Olomolaiye are among those featured.

Precious said that UWE graduate and graphic designer Stacey Olika was a popular choice for inclusion, being nominated by several different people.

"I want to inspire people," she said. "We hope to expand and see similar ideas take off at other universities and institutions."