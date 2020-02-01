Image caption The Queen of Sheba could reach up to £20,000, auctioneers estimate

Yachts, river cruisers and canoes which have been abandoned on Bristol's harbourside are up for auction.

Among the 35 boats which have been impounded by the authorities is a 42-foot Nelson pilot boat - which could fetch about £20,000.

But auctioneer, Graham Cockle, said the vessels do not come with moorings and have to be removed from the harbour within 30 days of the auction ending.

He said the waiting list for moorings in Underfall Yard was more than a year.

Image caption Viewings are talking place every weekend in February

"We have everything from the Nelson to single-seat canoes, and everything in between," he added.

The online auction ends on 1 March and the proceeds, minus auctioneers' fees, will be used to support the harbour.