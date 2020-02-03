Image copyright EPA Image caption Massive Attack made comments on their Twitter page against the expansion

Eco-campaigning band Massive Attack has called for Bristol Airport expansion plans to be rejected.

Plans could see an extra two million passengers fly from the airport a year.

North Somerset Council planners have recommended approval of the scheme - despite the authority declaring a climate emergency a year ago.

The council has received more than 8,000 comments on the plans. Those will "all be considered" by councillors on 10 February, a spokesman said.

Natural England and the Environment Agency have warned 2020 will be "the last chance" to tackle climate change.

Bristol band Massive Attack has previously highlighted environmental issues, saying they will only tour Europe using trains rather than planes.

The band, whose songs include Unfinished Symphony and Teardrop, tweeted that councillors should "act now" and reject the expansion to "uphold" their declaration of a climate emergency in July last year.

They added: "In the face of Climate Emergency does a city with a population of 460k really need to expand an airport that already provides capacity for 10 million flights?"

Bristol Airport said it had responded to the climate emergency declarations by bringing forward its plan to make it "carbon neutral" by 2025.

It also plans an increased use of electric vehicles, a shift to renewable energy and increasing the cost of its drop-off parking as this is the "least sustainable way" to get to the airport.

The scheme includes a multi-storey car park and expanded baggage handling areas but plans for a new terminal have been shelved.

Image copyright Bristol Airport Image caption Bristol Airport has said it will be looking to become carbon neutral to offset their carbon footprint if there is a rise in emissions.

Neighbouring parish councils have said local roads would not cope with any increase at the airport.

Campaigners also clashed with local councils after plans to expand to 12 million passengers was recommended for approval last month.

Campaigner Liz Reese told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "You cannot endorse the expansion of the airport at the same time as really acknowledging and understanding that there is a climate emergency."