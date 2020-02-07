Image copyright Katharine Wojcik Image caption Katharine Wojcik was left stranded with 22-month-old Marco for five hours at Brislington Park & Ride

A woman who says she was left scared and vulnerable with her young son after her car was damaged at a park-and-ride has criticised Bristol City Council.

The catalytic converter was stolen from Katharine Wojcik's car while it was parked at Brislington Park and Ride.

Ms Wojcik requested CCTV but said council staff were "unhelpful" and told her the cameras were not working.

Bristol City Council declined to comment but police have appealed for information about the theft.

Ms Wojcik, from Frome, Somerset, uses the park-and-ride to get to work at the University of Bristol.

When she returned to her car at 17:00 GMT on 7 January she found it damaged.

She reported the theft to police who instructed her to contact the council to check if the car was in CCTV range - but was told the system was out of action.

"Bristol City Council has a responsibility to ensure people using its services are safe," she said.

Image caption Thieves damaged the car when they stole the catalytic converter

Ms Wojcik was left stranded with 22-month-old son Marco for five hours as they waited for a recovery vehicle.

It arrived at 22:00 GMT, when she says she was ordered to leave the car park by an "unsympathetic and rude" council operative because it was due to close.

"I am incredibly angry with how I have been treated. I was in an incredibly vulnerable situation with a small child," she said.

"Not only is there no security for vehicles but if anything had happened to us while waiting for a recovery vehicle, there would have been no evidence of that either."

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We're keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously."