Image caption The renovated main studio was officially re-opened during the station's breakfast show

A community radio station has re-opened six months after a fire devastated its main studio.

Bristol Community FM (BCFM) fell off air when a fire broke out in the middle of a live broadcast in August.

A crowdfunding appeal to raise £2,000 to help rebuild the studio was set up and £13,500 was raised in 15 days.

BCFM's director Pat Hart, said: "We've been humbled by the generosity of our city and beyond both in support and donations."

The radio station has been broadcasting for 12 years.

On 9 August, presenter Tony Johnson was on air when he saw "smoke rising" from behind a storage cupboard in the studio.

"The smoke started coming out and the room just filled - completely filled," he said.

"I tried to set up an hour's worth of music that would play automatically but it didn't work. The fire alarms went off and the power went off so we had to get out."

Image copyright Pat Hart Image caption Most of the studio equipment was destroyed in the blaze

Image copyright Pat Hart Image caption Smoke damage affected the studio and the building where it is located

The station rents studio space and operates from Easton Community Centre.

Iris Partridge, from the centre, said the devastation "was awful".

"The studio had been burnt out and the whole building had suffered smoke damage, it was really upsetting," she said.

"We still haven't quite recovered."

Most of the repair work was covered by insurance but money raised through crowdfunding has been used to make further improvements.

Mr Hart said: "We've managed not only to cover the cost of our studio rebuild but also improve our second studio to enable even more community access which has always been our ultimate aim."

The renovated main studio was officially re-opened during the station's breakfast show earlier.