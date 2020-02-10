Image caption Highways England said the lorry could not be removed until "wind speeds reduce"

A lorry has blown over following "a sudden spike" in winds on the M48 old Severn Bridge.

The crossing has been closed in both directions after the incident at about 11:45 GMT on the eastbound carriageway, Highways England said.

Police said the lorry driver was still in the cab and was receiving treatment for minor head injuries.

Highways England said road users were being diverted via the M4 on the Prince of Wales Bridge.

It added the bridge would remain closed in both directions "for some time" because it would not be possible to recover the lorry until "wind speeds reduce".