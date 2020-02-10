Image copyright First West of England Image caption The new buses will bring down the company's emissions by 95%, First Bus says

More biomethane gas-powered vehicles from First Bus are set to be rolled out across Bristol, the firm has announced.

Sixty-seven more buses will be rolled out in east Bristol from April, after 10 of the buses started running on the M3 Metrobus route earlier in the year.

An additional bio-gas refilling station has also been built at the Lawrence Hill depot for the new fleet to use.

First Bus said the move was part of its "commitment" to become more green and would help tackle the climate crisis.

Biomethane is a natural gas produced by breaking down organic materials such as food waste and manure.

James Freeman, managing director at First Bus, said the new fleet was "95% less polluting" and they hoped it would "encourage more people to leave their cars at home and jump on the bus".