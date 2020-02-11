Image caption Highways England said the lorry could not be removed until wind speeds reduce

A bridge that was closed when a lorry overturned during a "sudden spike" in wind has partially reopened.

The M48 Old Severn Bridge was closed in both directions at about 11:45 GMT on 10 February.

Westbound lanes have since reopened to restricted traffic - high-sided vehicles, towing vehicles and motorcycles face diversions - and the eastbound road remains closed.

Police said the lorry driver received treatment for minor head injuries.