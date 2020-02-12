Image caption Andy Anokye, who is from London but had a flat in Bristol, denies all of the charges against him

A grime star accused of raping four women has been described as a "narcissist and a violent bully".

Andy Anokye, 32, who performs as Solo 45, admitted he would "terrorise" women during "rough sex" but denies all charges against him.

Christopher Quinlan QC told jurors at Bristol Crown Court: "He doesn't like it when someone stands up to him so he gets offensive and rude."

He also described the musician as "aggressive, rude and sarcastic".

During the trial, which began in November, jurors have watched videos filmed by the defendant that allegedly show the attacks.

Mr Quinlan said the videos, featuring three of the four women involved, lay "at the heart" of the case.

He said there were striking similarities in the accounts given by the women, which Mr Anokye refutes.

These included the use of weapons, holding them against their will, holding a cloth with bleach on to their face and water-boarding them.

In his closing speech, Mr Quinlan said Mr Anokye was "confrontational, argumentative, aggressive, rude and sarcastic" while being questioned by him.

No boundaries

He added that Mr Anokye used certain repetitive phrases to answer questions during the trial, such as "it's the sex I have".

Mr Quinlan said: "It's like a lyric he might write or adopt for one of his songs.

"The reality is that he is a narcissist and a violent bully."

During his evidence, Mr Anokye referred to a "rape game" that he played and spoke of dacryphilia, which is sexual arousal from tears.

Mr Quinlan told the jury the defendant did not recognise boundaries "either for himself or others".

On Tuesday, a woman speaking in defence of the accused described her relationship with him as "friends with benefits".

Anokye, who was part of grime collective Boy Better Know, denies 31 charges including 22 of rape and five of false imprisonment.

The trial continues.