Designs for Bristol's 'sporting quarter' revealed

Image copyright Bristol Sport Image caption The proposed new home of Bristol Flyers would be built alongside the current Ashton Gate stadium

Designs for a sports and convention centre next to Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol have been revealed.

The development will include a new home for basketball team Bristol Flyers, as well as housing and two hotels.

Ashton Gate chairman Martin Griffiths said they wanted to create a "sporting quarter" where the city's football, rugby and basketball teams all play.

A public exhibition of the plans will be held at Ashton Gate Stadium on 24 and 25 March.

Image copyright Bristol Sport Image caption New designs for the development have been revealed

Mr Griffiths said that since the plans for the development were first announced in September 2018, the reaction had been "really positive".

"We think that these latest designs are a great step forward," he said.

"The public exhibition will give everyone a chance to view and comment on the plans, which we hope to submit for planning at the end of the summer."

Under the plans, Bristol Flyers would move from their current home at SGS College Arena to a 4,000-capacity stadium at Ashton Gate.

Image copyright Bristol Sport Image caption Ashton Gate chairman Martin Griffiths said they hoped a planning application would be submitted by 'the end of the summer'

Flyers head coach Andreas Kapoulas said: "To have this kind of venue would be a game-changer for our programme, will support our future aspirations and secure our long-term sustainability to allow us to grow even further."

Championship football team Bristol City FC and Premiership rugby side Bristol Bears already play at Ashton Gate.

The proposed new development would be built next door to the current stadium.