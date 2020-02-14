Image copyright PA Media Image caption The work was found on the side of a house in Bristol - the home of the elusive artist

Artwork that appeared on the side of a house in Bristol has been confirmed as being the work of the graffiti artist Banksy.

The artwork appears to be inspired by Valentine's Day, depicting a stencil of a young girl firing a slingshot of red flowers made with spray painted ivy.

The graffiti appeared on the side of a house in Barton Hill on Thursday.

Banksy published a picture of the work on his Instagram page at midnight on Valentine's Day.

On Thursday evening, a plastic screen was placed over the artwork.

Kelly Woodruff, 37, who owns the property, said she was "over the moon" with the painting.

"It's just been a complete buzz of excitement. There's so many people coming and enjoying it, taking pictures, it's fantastic," she said.

"It's incredible and beautiful."

Mrs Woodruff said the artwork appeared on the 67th birthday of her father, Edwin Simons, who owns the family rental business.

She also said the family were looking to get glass to cover the art to preserve it, but said Bristol City Council was unable to offer any help.

She added: "My slight worry is, we've got this Storm Dennis coming on the weekend, so I really want to try and protect the roses."

Bristol Somali Community Association, based in Barton Hill, tweeted about the artwork after it was spotted.

Co-founder Saed Ali wrote: "We hope it's Banksy's work.

"Come and have a look yourself. Whoever painted, it's worth admiring their creativity."

