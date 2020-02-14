Image copyright Google Image caption The newly named Cheers Drive has made its debut on Google Maps

A new road in Bristol has been named "Cheers Drive", after the Bristolian term used to thank the bus driver.

The residential road on a housing development in Speedwell, was named by residents following a poll in 2018.

Councillor Mhairi Threlfall: "I've been laughing to myself for two years about this and now [the developers] have come back and said 'that it's fine'."

The development of four streets is being built near Brook Road and Crofts End Road and appears on Google Maps.

Ms Threlfall, a Labour councillor, said developers normally named the roads but in this case it was passed back to the council to offer suggestions.

"In May 2018 I decided to put it out to the general public for suggestions and then did a straw poll," she said.

"And of course Cheers Drive topped the names."

It is on the number 6 bus route to Kingswood about 100 yards (91m) from the bus stop.

Along with Cheers Drive, the development will include Dening Gardens, named after a local architect, Kenney Lane in honour of a suffragette in Bristol and Ron Stone Road, after a local councillor.

Ms Threlfall said it was "really important for residents to have ownership over their own area" even if Cheers Drive was a "collective in-joke for Bristol and the west country".

"It is one of the longer roads [on the development] which I thought was quite funny," she said.

"It's pretty hilarious but it's great because it definitely represents what residents wanted."

Cheers Drive road signs are expected to be installed in the coming months.