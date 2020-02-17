Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Image caption The tree hit a block of flats in Hanham, Bristol just after 19:00 GMT on Sunday

A child "amazingly" suffered only minor injuries when a tree crashed through her bedroom window during Storm Dennis, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.

She was one of several residents treated by paramedics when the tree hit a block of flats in Hanham, Bristol just after 19:00 GMT on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the rescue service said the girl was on her bed playing on her phone when the tree fell.

South West Ambulance Service said all casualties were treated at the scene.

"Thankfully" the girl only sustained small cuts, the spokesperson added.

Six families have had to leave their homes at the flats on Grange Court, close to Hanham High Street.

The flats have been cordoned off while the tree is removed.

Image copyright Avon Fire and Rescue Image caption The young girl was on her bed when the tree came through the window