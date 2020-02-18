Image caption Drivers will have to spend between £19 and £200 to buy a card machine

People hailing one of Bristol's blue taxis will soon be able to pay for their fare using a credit or debit card as well as by cash.

Changes to the licensing system are due to go out to consultation but are "very strongly" supported by the Bristol Blue Trade Association.

If agreed, Hackney carriages will have to install a machine which can accept conventional and contactless payments.

Passengers will not be charged extra to pay for their ride by card.

The proposal is among a number of changes affecting the taxi industry in Bristol which are due to go out for consultation in the coming months, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The consultation will also include proposals to improve public safety by tightening up the rules around Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks for drivers and safeguarding training for private-hire vehicle operator staff.

There are currently 518 licensed Hackney carriage vehicles in the city and drivers will have to spend between £19 and £200 to buy a card machine, a meeting of the city's Public Safety and Protection Committee was told.