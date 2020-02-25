Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Taunton Crown Court found Joshua Dalgrano, 25, guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour

A domestic abuser whose 24-month community rehabilitation order was challenged, has been jailed for three years.

In December 2019, Taunton Crown Court found Joshua Dalgrano, 25, guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a pregnant woman.

The Solicitor General referred the sentence to the Appeal Court.

The case is one of the first of its kind for offences covered by the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

Controlling or Coercive Behaviour in an Intimate or Family Relationship was added to the scheme in September 2019.

'Appalling and persistent'

In April 2017, Dalgrano, from Street, Somerset, was sentenced to 10 months' imprisonment and made the subject of a restraining order for assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to a different victim.

Speaking after the judgement, Solicitor General Michael Ellis said it was a case of abuse with "controlling and coercive behaviour, including violent behaviour towards his partner".

"I, as Solicitor General, referred the case to three senior judges... we've had the hearing and the sentence has been increased from what had been a non-custodial sentence, a community order, up to a sentence of three years' imprisonment," he said.

"Cases involving domestic violence for a prolonged period in a particularly appalling and persistent fashion should be met with appropriate sentences."