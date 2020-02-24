Image copyright Family photo Image caption Evie was adopted along with her sister Kiki from Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary in November 2018

A ginger kitten was found tied to the top of a fence with rope around its neck, her owner said.

The owner was contacted by a vet in Patchway, Bristol, to say her pet, Evie had been found dead in Chissel Drive on the Charlton Hayes estate.

A spokesperson for Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary where the kitten was adopted from said the killing was "heinous" and was carried out by "low-life scum".

A reward of £1,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

The owner has asked for her name not to be used but said the family has had "more than 1,000 messages of support" since she posted the news on Facebook.

"It's really nice but overwhelming," she said.

"We have been out with flyers in the area and our neighbours are checking CCTV to see if they have anything which would help.

"The vet told us the way the rope had been tied was deliberate - I don't understand why anyone would do this," she added.

The family had not seen the kitten since the 21 February and is asking for further information about the pet's death.

Holly Hedge said the kitten had been "very much loved" and was placed in "a wonderful home with people who adored her".

"The sadness we feel for little Evie and her family is overwhelming," the sanctuary said.

Cat owners on the Charlton Hayes estate have been urged to be vigilant and to keep their pets indoors at night.