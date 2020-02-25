Image caption Police were called to the property at 14:30 GMT on Saturday

The prime minister's father has said his family is "shocked, stunned and saddened" by the death of his neighbour, who was shot at her cottage.

The woman, named locally as 56-year-old Debbie Zurick, was shot at the weekend at her Somerset home, which is next to Stanley Johnson's rural estate.

Mrs Zurick was found outside the home at Winsford with severe injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, John, is believed to be in hospital with self-inflicted injuries.

Boris Johnson's father, Stanley, said: "Both I and my whole family are shocked, stunned and saddened by this tragic incident.

"We very much regret the passing of Mrs Zurick.

"She was a neighbour and she was much loved."

Police were called to the property at Winsford, near Minehead, on Saturday afternoon.

Mrs Zurick was found outside the property with severe injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The property is next to Stanley Johnson's rural estate in Somerset

A search found a 67-year-old man, who had also suffered serious injuries caused by a shotgun, in an outbuilding, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said.

Police said the man, whose condition is described as critical but stable, was in custody but had been taken to a hospital in Devon for treatment.

The force has referred itself to the police watchdog due to previous contact with those involved.