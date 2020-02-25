Image caption The Wells Road was closed after the incident

A rollerblading attacker stabbed three people on a busy shopping street.

One of those injured was hurt as he attempted to stop the assailant in Wells Road, Knowle, Bristol, according to an eyewitness.

Three victims were treated by ambulance crews and taken to hospital, though their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

A man in his 30s was arrested in nearby Redcatch Road at about 15:10 GMT. He remains in custody, police said.

Eyewitness Gary Stancer said he was making a phone call when he saw "a man on rollerblades come along the street and he came round then stabbed a man twice in the back".

He and his friend Rob gave chase and Rob was also stabbed.

"It was an unbelievable event, surreal," said Mr Stancer.

"This is Knowle - things like this don't happen here."