Image caption The attack happened on Wells Road, Bristol

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder three people.

Two men, aged 26 and 50, were stabbed on Wells Road, Bristol, on Tuesday afternoon. Another man, 26, suffered a head injury.

Benjamin Bridgeman, 37, of Eva Turner Close, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and the assault of an emergency worker.

He was remanded into custody by Bristol magistrates and will next appear at the city's crown court on 27 March.