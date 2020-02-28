Image copyright PA Media Image caption An artist's impression of the £100,000 piggy bank has been created but an actual gold piggy bank has yet to be made

An 18-carat gold hand-crafted piggy bank costing £100,000 is being offered made-to-order by the Royal Mint.

Described as the "world's most expensive" porcine pocket money holder, it was designed by Bristol silversmiths Phillip Kydd and son James.

The government-owned mint said it has had "expressions of interest" but has has no orders yet.

It is the first time the 1,100-year-old company, which produces coins for circulation, has made a piggy bank.

Helen Cooper, from the company, said it was "expecting to sell some" of oink-stravagant pieces despite the price tag.

Anyone who plumps for the six-figure porker could expect the "most luxurious piggy bank in existence" once it is produced, she said.

The range, released on Friday, also includes a sterling silver version priced at £6,000.

An £85 ceramic model sold out within hours, according to the mint.

Phillip and James Kydd spent 40 hours making the sterling silver piggy banks, using traditional tools and skills.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Silver versions of the piggy bank has been created by Phillip Kydd and his son James

Mr Kydd, who has been a silversmith for almost 40 years, said he and his son had "thoroughly enjoyed the challenges we faced to produce the end product".

The Royal Mint, based in Llantrisant, South Wales, is a company owned by the Treasury.

It produces coins for circulation in the UK and overseas countries, as well as commemorative editions and investment products.