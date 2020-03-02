Image copyright PA/BBC Image caption Officers shot Mr Ashworth after stopping his car near junction 19 of the M5 on 27 September 2017

A man shot dead by police was stopped by firearms officers after reports he had threatened other drivers with a gun, an inquest has heard.

Spencer Ashworth, 29, was shot on the Portbury Hundred near Bristol in September 2017.

Avon and Somerset Police pulled over his red Suzuki car after he was seen to raise his hand and shoot what is now known to be an air pistol at officers.

They discharged 15 rounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier in the day, West Mercia Police received reports of a man pointing a gun at another motorist near junction 8 of the M5.

Mr Ashworth's vehicle, a red Suzuki Swift, was later stopped near junction 19 of the motorway.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Ashworth, of no fixed address and originally from Southampton, died from gunshot wounds.