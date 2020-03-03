Image caption College Green in front of the Anglican cathedral in Bristol on Monday after Friday's climate crisis rally

Grass is growing back on the site of a climate change rally in Bristol that was led by Greta Thunberg, after it became a mudbath.

The green space on College Green is returning to normal days after the protest, which immediately led to complaints the area had been destroyed.

Thousands of people attended the Youth Strike for Climate protest on Friday.

It prompted a fundraiser for repairs to be carried out that has now reached nearly £14,000.

Image caption The Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate rally churned up College Green angering many

Image caption College Green at the end of the rally

Bristol City Council said any funds left over would be used for wildflower areas across the city.

"I think there could also be an opportunity for additional wildflower/pollinator planting on College Green which would be a lovely legacy from Greta's visit to Bristol," a spokesperson said.

Following her speech, during which she warned global leaders that "the world is on fire", Swedish activist Greta led a march around the city.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After giving a speech Greta Thunberg led a march through Bristol city centre

It rained heavily throughout the event, leading to extensive damage to the grass on College Green.

Jon Usher, head of partnerships of Bristol-based charity Sustrans, set up a GoFundMe page after the march ended, aiming to raise £20,000.

By Sunday morning more than £9,000 had been donated.

Mr Usher, who attended the rally, said: "I did it knowing how important the green is to our staff as a place to go in the spring and summertime."