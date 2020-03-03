Image copyright Bath City FC Image caption An artist's impression of the new Twerton Park development

Plans for a new seven-storey accommodation block could threaten the future of Bath City Football Club, according to council planning advice.

Last May, plans were drawn up to redevelop the stadium in Twerton.

These included replacing the grandstand, installing a new pitch, upgrading the high street and building a large accommodation block.

But the block is causing problems for planners, due to its "poor design and lack of parking".

Bath and North East Somerset Council members have now recommended the current plans should be rejected later this month.

In a statement, officers said: "The proposal provides an opportunity for investment in and regeneration of the Twerton High Street and the surrounding area.

"It has the potential to secure the future of the football club in Twerton whilst providing multiple benefits to the community."

But it highlighted "multiple and serious conflicts with the development plan" which it said are not outweighed by the benefits.

In their consideration, they said the design of the new grandstand was approved but the accommodation block was "excessive and over-dominant".

The demand for parking spaces would increase, causing issues on surrounding streets, and floodlights would harm the conservation area, officers found.

A planning spokesman also voiced concerns over the finances of Bath City Football Club.

City became community-owned in May 2017 after supporters raised more than £300,000.

But it still faces debt, with the redevelopment considered a way to secure financial stability.

The spokesman said: "There is some concern that, should the football club's financial position not improve, they may be forced to sell and move to an alternative location."

They added that its relocation would be a significant loss.