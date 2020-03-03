Image copyright Lost and Grounded Image caption The company said the product is "clearly identified as an 'India Pale Lager' on the front of the can"

A brewery has been ordered to change the artwork on its products after a single complaint.

A panel found one of Bristol firm Lost and Grounded's lagers - which boasts a colourful design featuring cartoon animals - would appeal to children.

Its founders intend to defy the Alcohol Trading Body's ruling and say they won't alter its design.

Alex Troncoso said the issue was "the flawed process - how one complaint can derail a company".

Lost and Grounded, based in Brislington, has been making a range of beers with colourful illustrations of animal cartoon characters since 2016.

Some 131 bars and other outlets which sell the Running with Sceptres pale ale have been ordered to cease stocking the product from June.

Co-founder Annie Clements said the lager was "no different to the multitude of other brands which also use an artistic style".

"We would never market products to appeal to under-18s," she said.

"This has the potential to cause significant financial damage to our small, independent business," said Ms Clements.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A complaint suggested that the branding was similar to the art used in children's book Where the Wild Things Are

Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy, said it was "hugely unfair" that Lost and Grounded had been "targeted in such a way".

A panel investigated after a complainant likened the art style to to children's book Where the Wild Things Are.

Chair Jenny Watson described the beer can as "engaging" but said "the panel felt the prominence of the cartoon animals made it particularly appealing to children".

Under law, a "drink's name, its packaging and any promotional material or activity should not have a particular appeal to under-18s."