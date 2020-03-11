Image caption A few days after the protest, the grass began to grow again with the council saying the damage is not as serious as feared

People are being urged to stay off the site of a climate change rally attended by Greta Thunberg, which has turned into a muddy bog.

At least 15,000 people are believed to have attended Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate rally, churning up grass on College Green on 28 February.

Some £15,000 has been donated by the public to repair the damage.

Bristol's deputy mayor Asher Craig has asked people to stay off the site so it can "dry out and recover".

"The area is already beginning to recover and the damage has not been too serious," she said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After giving a speech Greta Thunberg led a march through Bristol city centre

Climate campaigner Greta gave a speech on College Green before leading a march around the city.

Ms Craig said: "Further inspection is required in a couple of weeks to determine the work required and in the meantime I'd ask that people stay off College Green so it can properly dry out and recover as quickly as possible."

Jon Usher, head of partnerships of Bristol-based charity Sustrans, who began the campaign to raise the money, said any remaining donations following repairs will be held in a trust and donated to a nominated charity.