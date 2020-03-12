Image caption The student self-isolated after coming back from abroad

A student at Bristol University has tested positive for coronavirus after returning to the city from abroad.

The student followed Public Health England (PHE) advice and self-isolated in private accommodation before they displayed symptoms.

PHE said the risk was "very low" and added it did not need to take additional action. The university remains open.

There are currently 590 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK.

Christina Gray, director of public health for Bristol City Council, said: "We are working closely with the university to manage the situation and reduce further risk.

"Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case."

'Grateful'

Professor Sarah Purdy, vice-chancellor at University of Bristol, said: "We are supporting the student to ensure they have everything they need to recover quickly from the illness.

"Our immediate concerns are for the affected student and their family, along with the health and wellbeing of our university staff, students and visitors.

"We are grateful that this student followed PHE advice and took proactive steps to self-isolate."