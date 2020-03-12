Plan to turn Bristol's Lakota nightclub into flats set for approval
- 12 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Plans to turn a long-running nightclub in Bristol into flats have been recommended for approval.
The Lakota opened in Stokes Croft in 1992 and is owned by the Burgess family, who said it was the "right time for us to explore new opportunities".
If the council approves the scheme, the building will be transformed into a multi-use site including 54 residential dwellings and business space.
Bristol City Council will make the decision on 18 March.