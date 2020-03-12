Image copyright Google Image caption Twenty per cent of the flats across the development will be classed as affordable housing

Plans to turn a long-running nightclub in Bristol into flats have been recommended for approval.

The Lakota opened in Stokes Croft in 1992 and is owned by the Burgess family, who said it was the "right time for us to explore new opportunities".

If the council approves the scheme, the building will be transformed into a multi-use site including 54 residential dwellings and business space.

Bristol City Council will make the decision on 18 March.