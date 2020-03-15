Image copyright Gus Lloyd Image caption About 50 firefighters were at the scene after the blaze broke out in the early hours

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a major blaze in Bristol.

Emergency services were called to the Guildhall in Small Street at 01.40 GMT and 50 firefighters remain at the scene.

Nearby roads, including Baldwin Street, have been closed and police said disruption in the area would continue "for some time".

Residents have been evacuated from nearby buildings, including a number of students from their accommodation.

The fire service said the "extensive spread of fire" and concerns about structural stability forced crews to retreat from inside the historic building and douse the flames from outside.