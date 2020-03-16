Image caption James Toogood admits producing a Class B drug but denies charges related to the explosion

A blast at a block of flats in Bristol was a "natural gas" explosion, a court has heard.

James Toogood, 36, was allegedly making cannabis oil at the flat in Bristol before the explosion which caused damage costing £260,000.

One woman escaped the fire on Whitchurch Road by jumping from an upper-floor flat on to a trampoline.

Mr Toogood denies damaging property being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

Fellow defendant Laura Hawkins, of Currells Lane, Felton, Bristol, denies allowing her flat to be used for the production of a class B drug.

The court was told the explosion happened just after 20:00 GMT on 23 February 2019, destroying two flats and causing a two-hour fire in Ms Hawkins' flat.

Police later retrieved a beer crate and glass bowl, both containing cannabis matter, from the flat.

Other items seized included a large number of butane cans, one of which had Mr Toogood's fingerprint on, and a saucepan and metal steamer with traces of THC - a crystalline compound that is the main active ingredient of cannabis.

Mr Toogood, of Currells Lane, admitted one charge of producing a class B drug - cannabis oil - but he said he was not doing so when the explosion happened and denies one charge of destroying the property.

The court heard from the defence that this was a natural gas explosion.

Mr Robert Jones Morgan said: "There is no doubt Mr Toogood was producing an illegal cannabis derivative as he has admitted this.

"No doubt the butane was connected to the explosion. And some materials in the kitchen. Experts agree that butane gas most likely caused this. It is likely.

"But it doesn't mean that this is actually what happened."

Prosecuting David Maunder said: "If it is true that this was a natural gas leak, Mr Toogood must be the unluckiest man in the world."

The trial continues.