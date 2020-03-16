Image copyright Gloucestershire Police Image caption Krystian Czelewicz, 37, was arrested last week under a European arrest warrant and returned to England

A man who was arrested in Poland has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a man in Gloucester.

Lukasz Grabowski was found with serious head injuries near Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 21 November 2018 and died later that day.

Krystian Czelewicz, 37, was arrested last week under a European arrest warrant and returned to England to face the charge at Bristol Crown Court.

Czelewicz is due to be sentenced on 27 April.