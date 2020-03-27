Image copyright Facebook Image caption The judge told Daniel Magee that he had been "foolish and reckless"

A factory worker who spent 20 years stockpiling weapons and supplies to prepare for the apocalypse has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Police found items including stun guns, swords, knives and crossbows at Daniel Magee's home in Southmead, Bristol.

The 39-year-old was arrested after parcels ordered from China were intercepted by Royal Mail in October.

Judge Peter Blair QC, the Recorder of Bristol, sentenced Magee to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

One of the parcels intercepted purported to contain an "outdoor tool" but had two flick knives inside, while the other claimed to hold a "door handle" but was in fact a baton.

Image caption Homes were evacuated on 28 and 29 December 2019 and a 50m cordon was set up by police

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police attended Magee's home on Shetland Road on 28 December, 2019 and arrested him.

He directed them to a box containing a collection of weapons and officers also discovered 14 Kinder eggs containing gun powder and ammunition in his bedroom drawer.

"Despite having acquired a manual explaining how to make explosives, there was no other purpose for making explosives and collecting weapons other than to prepare for what seems to be some sort of doomsday," prosecutor Richard Posner told the court.

Representing Magee, Richard Hall said his client was "sorry and ashamed" and had "simply given no thought" as to the alarm bells that would ring for those who came across his collection.

Judge Blair QC said Magee had been "foolish and reckless".

"Your motivation appears to be a misplaced fascination with weaponry and preparing a stockpile for if anarchy broke out in the country and a doomsday scenario played out," he added.

Magee was ordered to carry out eight days of rehabilitation activity and was given a three-month curfew.

He was also ordered to pay a £149 surcharge and £250 towards prosecution costs.