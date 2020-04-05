Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lord Bath - the 7th Marquess of Bath - died on Saturday, Longleat said

Lord Bath has died at the age of 87 after contracting coronavirus.

Longleat, the park and home he ran, announced on Twitter the 7th Marquess of Bath died on Saturday at the Royal Bath United Hospital.

He was admitted there on 28 March where it was confirmed he had the virus.

In the statement, his family appealed for privacy and thanked the medical team which "cared so professionally and compassionately" for him in his final days.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The aristocrat was known for his flamboyant style of dress

Longleat Safari Park confirmed the news in a Facebook, expressing their "deepest sadness" at his death.

It added: "The family would like to express their great appreciation for the dedicated team of nurses, doctors and other staff who cared so professionally and compassionately for Alexander in these extremely difficult times for everyone."

Alexander George Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, was born on 6 May in 1932 and grew up in his family's home at Longleat, near Warminster in Wiltshire.

He was known for his flamboyant style of dress and for having relationships with women he often referred to as his "wifelets".