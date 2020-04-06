Bath Abbey restoration on hold due to coronavirus

Image copyright PA Media Image caption It is now hoped the project can be completed by Christmas of next year

A multimillion-pound project to restore Bath Abbey has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The £19.3m scheme will be delayed by at least six months, the abbey's rector the Rev Canon Guy Bridgewater said.

A "mutual agreement" has been reached between the abbey and contractors to suspend work due to social distancing rules.

Mr Bridgewater said a conversation would take place over continued funding of the project.

Last year, the abbey completed the first phase of the work, which involved restoring the floor in the east end of the abbey.

Among the work that is now delayed are repairs to the floor of the north side of the abbey and the installation of underfloor heating powered by Bath's hot springs.

Workforce care

Mr Bridgewater said the abbey had been around for centuries and would survive long after the coronavirus crisis had passed.

"It became more important to care for the workforce at this point," he said.

"The latest part of the work involved heavy lifting of stone blocks, which cannot be done alone."

It is hoped the work, which was due to finish next summer, could be completed in time for Christmas 2021, he added.

Mr Bridgewater said a conversation would take place with the National Lottery Heritage Fund over funding.

He did not put a price tag on delays to the project, but said: "We sincerely hope the funding will not stop."