Murder investigation after assaulted man dies
- 7 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital following an assault in Bristol.
Craig Parker, 45, was attacked in the Stockwood area of the city on 25 March but died in hospital on Tuesday.
Police say five people have been arrested, and they say they believe the incident was isolated.
Det Insp Roger Doxsey said: "Our thoughts and sympathies first and foremost go out to Mr Parker's family and friends."