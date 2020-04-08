Image copyright YTL Utilities Image caption The venue at Filton Airfield will host live entertainment and also includes a conference hall and shops

A 17,000 capacity live entertainment complex near Bristol has been backed by the government, clearing the way for construction work to begin.

The Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government has chosen not to call-in the decision to grant approval for the YTL Arena.

Live music and sport will be on offer at the Filton Airfield development.

The venue will be the third largest entertainment complex in the UK, after London's O2 and Manchester Arena.

Bristol City Council and South Gloucestershire Council approved the plans earlier this year.

Andrew Billingham, managing director of YTL Arena Complex, Bristol said: "During the current Covid-19 crisis this is especially welcome news. It is a huge step forward for everybody in Bristol and the region.

"We are fully committed to opening a venue that will inspire future generations, giving our great city a beating heart across the global music and entertainment industry."

Image copyright YTL Utilities Image caption Live sporting events will also take place at the complex near Bristol

Hangars at the airfield, previously used to build Concorde and Brabazon planes, will be redeveloped by YTL Utilities, which bought the site in 2015.

The main central building will house the arena, with a conference hall on one side, and shops, businesses and leisure facilities on the other.

A new bridge over the railway, road layout changes and a 2,000-space temporary car park will also be built.

Planners said the infrastructure will cost about £5m with the developer paying about £3m.

Critics of the scheme have said the arena is too far away from the centre of Bristol and will create too much traffic.