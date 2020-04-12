Image copyright Google

A care home has lost "a significant number" of its residents to Covid-19 following an outbreak of the infection.

Dr Stephen Illingworth from Edgemont View Care Home, on the outskirts of Bristol, said it had done "everything possible to keep this dreadful virus out" of the home.

He would not confirm the number of deaths, but said the home had been having an "absolutely dreadful time".

Public Health England said contacts of confirmed cases had been tested.

Dr Illingworth, a local GP and a director of the home, said staff were "struggling to deal with the impact of these deaths."

He described Edgemont View, in Oldland Common, as a "close-knit and small care home".

"This is tragic for those who have died and for loved ones.

"This is despite us taking all precautions and care. I know how badly the staff are feeling about this," he said.

In a joint statement, Public Health England South West and South Gloucestershire Council said they "are working together with local NHS colleagues to support staff and residents of Edgemont View Care Home in South Gloucestershire following an outbreak of Covid-19 in residents".

"Sadly a number of residents have passed away."

The statement added some staff and residents, who were deemed to have been close contacts of confirmed cases, were being tested.

"The home is currently closed to visitors, and staff have been given health advice about the symptoms of coronavirus.

"Staff will be closely monitoring residents and looking for symptoms such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

"If any symptoms are identified they will be referred for a clinical assessment," said the statement.