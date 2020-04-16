Image copyright First Group Image caption Hussen Mudei joined First Bus more than two years ago

A second Bristol bus driver has died after contracting coronavirus, his employer has said.

Hussen Mudei, who joined First Bus more than two years ago, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday and died the next day.

First Bus said the loss of Mr Mudei, who worked part-time, would be "felt by all at the Lawrence Hill depot" and across the wider business.

Mr Mudei was based at the same main hub as Martin Egan, who died on 28 March.

First Bus said Mr Mudei had been furloughed two days before Mr Egan's death after being identified as "at risk" due to underlying health conditions.

Ian Coyle, operations director for Bristol at First West of England, said: "Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

He added the "tragic news is a very real reminder of the threat posed by Covid-19 to all of us and the need to follow government guidance at all times".

Mr Coyle said the bus company had "robust protocols and resources" in place to mitigate the spread of the virus across the business.

This includes the provision of hand gel and gloves for drivers and actively implementing social distancing on buses, by taping off seats, and in depots.

A spokeswoman for the company said it was "actively encouraging" customers to pay using contactless on board or buy tickets using the First Bus App, but they continue to accept cash from those who have no other option.