Coronavirus: Bristol photographer's lockdown stories
The community spirit felt during 'clap for carers' inspired a photographer to tell the stories of people in lockdown.
Nicky Ebbage has been inviting residents in south Bristol to let the photographer share their tales of life indoors.
Called Through Your Window, the collection has been published on Nicky's website.
"People have told me they find it really comforting to read stories they can relate to," Nicky said.
"The first evening when I joined in with the clap for carers I was standing at my window and clapping with the rest of the street and experiencing this amazing feeling of community and solidarity," said Nicky, 26.
"It was just so heartwarming and great to be part of that and I started thinking that taking photos of people through their windows could help bring about more of that.
"I get people to submit a story to me first and then once I've got that I go and take a picture of them."
Nicky largely sticks to Bedminster but is willing to photograph subjects within walking distance.
"I've spoken to lots of families, I've also had musicians get involved, I've even had people tell me their stories about how they'd already been in isolation for months because they had someone who had cancer.
"People who have been visiting the website have told me they find it really comforting to read words which they can relate to because a lot of the time it's quite ordinary tales of how people are coping with being stuck at home with really small children or feeling overwhelmed, that kind of thing."
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health