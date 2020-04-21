Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Watch as Frank completes his 10m walk

A boy with spina bifida has raised more than £93k for the NHS in 24 hours by walking 10m with his frame.

Frank Mills, six, from Bristol, uses a wheelchair and only started walking 18 months ago.

Frank originally hoped to raise £99 for NHS Charities Together in homage to Captain Tom Moore.

His parents, Janet and Tony Mills, said he chose the amount to match Captain Tom's age.

Mrs Mills said: "His campaign has just taken off and we are very grateful to everyone who has donated."

As well as having spina bifida - a condition where a baby's spine does not develop properly in the womb - Frank was also born prematurely at 25 weeks.

He has received care from both Southmead Hospital and the Bristol Children's Hospital and wanted to raise the money as a thank-you to the NHS.

Supportive social media comments for his challenge have come in from as far afield as Australia.

Writing on Facebook, Peter James Edgar, said: "Well done young man. Tom Moore will be grateful and proud of you."

Another commentator, Peter Freeman wrote: "A 99-year-old superhero inspires a young super hero, proving you are never too old or young to do the right thing."

Christine Julian also wrote: "Wouldn't it be great if Frank and Captain Tom could meet after all this madness ends?"

Frank will continue his daily 10-metre challenge for as long as he chooses to.