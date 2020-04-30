Image copyright Google Image caption The Lakota is to be converted into a multi-use site including 30 residential units and business space

A much-loved nightclub is set to become flats after plans were given the green light by council bosses, despite "significant objections".

The Lakota in Stokes Croft, Bristol, is to be converted into 30 homes and space for businesses.

Campaign group Save Bristol Nightlife described closing the club, which opened in 1992, as a "huge loss".

Owners, the Burgess family, said the development is several years away and the site will remain open for a while.

The plans were approved by Bristol City Council in a Zoom meeting on Wednesday.

'Angry-making result'

The proposals attracted 290 objections and an 8,000-signature petition.

Objectors claimed the club was a "culturally important venue" and should be "afforded protection as a community and or a cultural facility".

However, the scheme was approved by six councillors to three, with one abstention.

Posting on Facebook, Save Bristol Nightlife wrote: "The city says it cares about the night time economy, the jobs it provides and the cultural scene but it didn't even get a mention.

"Thanks for all the hundreds of you that wrote objections. We are sorry it is such a disappointing and angry-making result."