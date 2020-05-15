Image copyright Southmead Development Trust Image caption Residents have been working on the plans at Glencoyne Square for the past six years

A community-led housing scheme aimed at improving a "neglected" area of Bristol has been given the the go-ahead.

Southmead residents said they were "over the moon" after their plans for 120 small homes were approved by Bristol City Council.

The development also includes a health centre, library, offices, launderette and space for activities.

"We're all delighted with the result and can't wait to get going as soon as we can," said resident Deana Perry.

Bristol councillors praised the "excellent" scheme led by Southmead residents and community organisation the Southmead Development Trust.

Apartment blocks ranging from three to five storeys will rise from the site at Glencoyne Square, providing 120 one and two bedroom homes, according to the LDRS reporting service.

Although not guaranteed by planning consent, 85 per cent of the apartments are expected to be affordable, and will be funded through housing grants.

Ms Perry added: "A boost at the heart of our community is just what we need to take the place we love into the future and hearing we can go forward now, after such an uncertain few months is just wonderful.

"We have worked tirelessly on this project, we have listened and talked, and discussed every aspect right down to the colour of the brickwork."

The project is stage one of a wider plan for 300 new homes, community space, green areas and other infrastructure.

Councillor Afzal Shah said it would help "lift up" the area, which had been "neglected for far too long".

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: "I am delighted that the much-needed regeneration for Southmead has taken another step forward, with a plan that has the local community at its heart."

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021.