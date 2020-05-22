Image copyright Anna Farthing Image caption The whole garden was installed in just one day by a team of volunteers

A garden which was built for London's NHS Nightingale hospital has been rehomed to the Bristol Royal Infirmary.

When the government placed the Nightingale Hospital on standby, it told the contractors who installed the garden to come and take it away again.

BRI art director Anna Farthing said: "I got a call to say 'We're taking out the garden, do you want it?'"

She said the garden would be used by dementia patients and help "reconnect people with nature while in hospital".

Ms Farthing said: "Long-stay patients often lose sense of day and night when suffering from delirium.

"To bring people out in the fresh air is a really important part of their recovery."

Image copyright Anna Farthing Image caption The new garden sits in a courtyard between the Bristol Royal Infirmary and the Bristol Heart Institute

The garden features a "living wall", with plants in a vertical series of troughs which grow outwards.

Ms Farthing said the dementia courtyard would become a permanent fixture at the hospital.

She said: "Working with social distancing meant there was an extraordinary dance going on with people bring slabs to allow for wheelchair access. We're incredibly lucky."