Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Tyrone Hayman, pictured with his mother Elaine Campbell, died in hospital in December

A 15-year-old boy has told jurors he did not mean to harm an older teenager who died from a single stab wound.

Tyrone Hayman, 17, was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after sustaining the injury at his flat in Bedminster, Bristol, on 14 December.

Bristol Crown Court heard Tyrone and the boy, then aged 14, had been arguing over a phone charger and had been "play fighting" earlier in the day.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, denies murder.

He told jurors he had been holding the knife when Tyrone was injured but did not intend to hurt him.

The boy said they had argued over the use of a phone charger and "I picked up the knife and said to him 'Oi, come here'.

"He looked up and giggled like 'what?'. He rushed towards me."

The boy told the court Tyrone had then backed away and he saw blood appear on his clothing.

'I didn't know how to react'

He claimed that earlier that day during a "play fight" Tyrone was holding the knife and he had been "copying" him.

Tyrone then ran out to the street and the boy followed him and was challenged by a man, who asked whether he was responsible.

"To be honest, I was a bit tearful. I was upset and quite shocked," the boy told the court.

"There was someone there saying 'you stabbed him' and I panicked and got on my bike. I didn't know how to react."

The boy cycled to his family home and was later arrested.

Dominic Thomas, defending, asked: "You said it was a total accident. Do you stand by that?"

The boy replied: "Yes."

The trial continues.