Friends rescue bride's cancelled wedding

Image copyright Hannah Kellow Image caption Hannah and her partner Ian lost £2,000 when their chosen venue closed

A woman whose wedding was cancelled when her venue shut has thanked people who helped pay for a replacement.

Hannah Kellow, 37, from Weston-super-Mare, lost £2,000 when The Grand Atlantic Hotel went into administration on 22 May.

Her friend launched a crowdfunding appeal which raised £2,294 and then a local venue offered her a wedding there for free.

Miss Kellow said: "I can't believe people would be so generous."

She added: "After we lost the money from the hotel it was devastating news and a kick in the teeth when we were refused a refund.

"Nothing like this ever happens to us, it's very magical."

Image copyright Hannah Kellow Image caption Miss Kellow said it had been an "emotional rollercoaster"

Friends, family and parents of children at the school Miss Kellow works at, Mendip Green Primary, all donated funds.

Her friend Lorraine Young then contacted local venue The Grand Pier to ask if they could help.

She and her fiancé Ian Stone now plan to get married there.

The Grand Pier's director Michelle Michael said: "To have a wedding lost is a really sad situation and it should be a joyous occasion not a sad and miserable one.

"When Lorraine contacted me for help we thought it would be a great idea to give Hannah her wedding for free and then she can use the money raised for their honeymoon."

Mrs Kellow said she was waiting to see if the lockdown would be eased before deciding on a wedding date.