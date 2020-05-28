Image caption Roads were closed to allow search and rescue teams to attend

Two men pulled from the River Avon by rescuers have been pronounced dead..

Both casualties were found in the water near Bathampton Weir, in Bath.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were called at 16:12 BST after paramedics expressed concerns for people in the river near Toll Bridge Road.

A police spokesperson said two adults were pronounced dead at the scene. "We are not treating the circumstances around the deaths as suspicious at this time," they added.

"The deaths will be referred to the coroner."

Avon Fire and Rescue service said water rescue teams were mobilised after reports of "several people" in the water.

Police have not said how the men came to be in the river.

At the scene

Sharon Alcock, reporter, BBC News Online

Image caption The men were found near Toll Bridge Road - a popular swimming spot along the river

The Bathampton Mills pub stands next to a weir on the eastern outskirts of Bath.

The weir goes across a wide stretch of river and fast currents lead from here towards the city centre.

It is a favourite spot for swimmers - but signs clearly show the dangers.

There is also a platform where the River Avon ferry would normally pick up and drop off passengers, but the route is now blocked by yellow and black tape.

Even after the men were pulled from the water there people continued to walk through the beer garden towards the bank.

I've sat here before watching children and adults alike swimming in this stretch of river.

But this picturesque spot has now claimed two lives.