Image copyright PA Media Image caption Josh Morton built a stage in his garden for his performances

A 15-year-old with liver disease has raised £1,100 for charity by singing at the weekly Clap for Our Carers.

Josh Morton, from St George in Bristol, has auto-immune hepatitis and frequently receives treatment at Bristol Children's Hospital.

He built a stage in his garden and for 10 weeks kicked off his street's weekly applause with a 30-minute performance.

He said it was "really special" reaching his fundraising target of £1,000 on the final official clap.

When Josh was born, his parents were told he may not survive and it was likely he would be unable to walk and talk.

He decided he wanted to give something back to the doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who have supported him over the years.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption He said it was "really special" reaching his fundraising target of £1,000 on the final official clap

Serenading his neighbours with hits by Frank Sinatra, Take That, Neil Diamond and The Wurzels, the teenager has raised £1,150 for Wallace and Gromit's Grand Appeal.

"I'm so grateful to the doctors and nurses that saved my life and continue to support me now," he said.

Kate Jones, from the Grand Appeal, which raises money for Bristol Children's Hospital, said it was touched by Josh's support.

"As a charity, the pandemic has had a significant impact on our income," she said.

"So many of our fundraising plans have been cancelled or put on indefinite hold, but with the help of inspirational people like Josh, we can continue to provide the much-needed services that support the doctors and nurses on the front line."