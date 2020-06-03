Image copyright Hannah Simpson Image caption Hannah Simpson said the course helped her face some of the difficulties she faced while pregnant and after having her daughter Lóa

A novelist running a creative writing course for new mothers has said she hopes it will provide a sense of community some mums may have missed out on because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mothership Writers was launched last year and is now looking for its second intake of new members.

Founder Emylia Hall, from Bristol, said she knew lockdown had made some of the usual post-natal support unavailable.

The online course is aimed at women with a baby aged two or under.

Image copyright Mothership Writers Image caption Mothership Writers was launched in Bristol last year but lockdown means the next course is online

"New motherhood is full of contrasting emotions at the best of times, and lockdown has undoubtedly thrown up additional challenges," Mrs Hall said.

"I hope the course can provide some of the sense of community that new mums might feel they've not been able to enjoy, and that writing can be a place to process and document what is undoubtedly an extraordinary experience."

Mrs Hall, whose novels include the Richard and Judy book club pick The Book of Summers, gave birth four-and-a-half weeks early to her son Calvin, now aged six, while working on her third novel.

She said it made her cherish the freedom and space writing offered her and the group was born from that gratitude.

Image copyright Nell Mallia Image caption Emylia has had four of her own novels published, but said the Mothership anthology written by the class was every bit as precious to her

Hannah Simpson, 30, from Bedminster, had her first daughter, Lóa, in March 2019.

She said she struggled with her mental health both in pregnancy and post-natally.

"In the early days it was just a case of getting through the day," she said.

"Then when I was writing on the course about that time, it kind of allowed me to feel a bit of grief about how that experience was for me.

"Writing and sharing about those dark times was kind of a way to say 'this is ok, this is not something to be ashamed of or that I need to hide', which ultimately is good for other people that may have had a similar experience to mine."

Image copyright Mothership Writers Image caption Mums attending the course were prompted to write about all aspects of motherhood, from pregnancy and beyond

Mrs Hall said she felt nothing could prepare someone for new motherhood.

"When there are so many demands on you - physical and emotional - your self-identity can feel like it's slipping, that you're forgetting who you used to be or who you wanted to be.

"One of the best things writing can give us is confidence in our own voice, and that's something that can be so easily compromised as a new mum."

The pilot course, launched in April 2019, was supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England and nearly 60 women took part, with the first 40 places filling up within 24 hours.

Mrs Hall said the response showed how much the course was wanted and needed.

"There are lots of activities and groups that focus on babies, but fewer where it's about nurturing the mother, and giving her the space to be creative," she added.

The scheme was held at two venues in Bristol but she said moving online would mean women from further afield could also join the course.

Image copyright Mothership Writers Image caption Mrs Hall said Mothership Writers is about creativity, community and wellbeing

"The workshops will be held over Zoom and will have just the same vibe as the face-to-face sessions, with the same emphasis on positivity and inspiration and getting mums writing."

At the end of the course 50 of the mums, including Ms Simpson, wrote pieces for an anthology named Dispatches from New Motherhood.

The next courses will start running from July with a maximum of 16 participants per course.